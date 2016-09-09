Police release images of suspected Eastbourne shoplifters

Police have released CCTV images of three men sought in connection with a shoplifting in Eastbourne.

The trio were caught on camera at the store in the Arndale Centre at about 2.50pm on Friday September 2, following the theft of two Philips epilators worth £400 each.

The first suspect is described as white, of medium build, with short brown hair and a tattoo sleeve on his right arm. He was wearing a white polo top.

The second suspect is described as white, with short dark hair, wearing a white striped polo top with a black collar.

He was seen pushing the third suspect in a wheelchair, who is described as white, of heavy build, with facial hair and dark hair with a parting.

He has a prosthetic leg, and was wearing a two-tone grey hoody, beige shorts and black Adidas shorts.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who recognises either of the men, is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 678 of 03/09.