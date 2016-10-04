Police release CCTV of suspected shoplifter

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they believe shoplifted from an Eastbourne shop.

At around 9.50am on Saturday September 24 the suspect was caught on CCTV taking three electric razors in the shop in Langney Shopping Centre, said officers.

The Phillips razors were worth nearly £40 each.

Police described the suspect as white, slim, around 5’ 9” with short brown hair. He was wearing a black hat on backwards and a grey T-shirt with white markings on the front.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 212 of 02/10.