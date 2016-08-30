Police crack down on boozy brawls in Eastbourne

Police are launching a crackdown on street drinking and alcohol-fuelled anti-social behaviour in Eastbourne town centre following a rise in reports during the warmer weather.

Sussex Police is introducing extra patrols to check on hotspots across the town, liaise with local businesses and remove alcohol from anyone who is found drinking and causing a nuisance.

Inspector Rachel Barrow, of the Eastbourne Neighbourhood Policing Team, said, “We recognise that whilst this is an issue and concern at any time of the year, the warmer months tend to see an increase in this type of complaint.

“We will be making use of our local officers and staff and, when needed, we have planned for support from neighbouring districts such as Lewes and Wealden to help police this operation.

“Enforcement is only part of the solution to an increasing problem across the country and certainly not unique to Eastbourne as a bustling and vibrant seaside town.

“We continue to work closely with other services to try and tackle the root cause of alcohol related crime and disorder.”

The operation is part of a wider strategy to tackle street drinking involving Sussex Police, Eastbourne Borough Council and Eastbourne Community Safety Partnership, and includes the setting up of Eastbourne HUB to support the local street community.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, Lead Cabinet Member for Community Safety, said, “The Community Safety Partnership is totally committed to combatting anti-social behaviour across the town to improve the quality of life for residents, businesses and visitors to Eastbourne.

“It continues to work closely with the police and its other partners to tackle alcohol related anti-social behaviour.”

Inspector Barrow added, “We hope to do our very best in responding to calls and complaints from people about this type of behaviour and encourage that if an incident is taking place to report it by using 101 or 999 in an emergency.”

