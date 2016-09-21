Police boost of funds for Eastbourne museums

Heritage Eastbourne has received a £350 boost from Sussex Police thanks to heritage crime officer and police community support officer Daryl Holter.

PCSO Holter was able to secure the grant from the Police Property Act Fund, made up of monies received by the police from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold.

PCSO Holter said “I am really happy to help Heritage Eastbourne. Jo and his team offer fantastic opportunities to the residents of Eastbourne and surrounds.

“Education and understanding is vital for people to be involved in their local heritage. And from a heritage crime point-of-view the more people know of the history around them the better protected it is.

“Awareness, and raising the profile of heritage crime, is a key part of my role”.

Heritage Eastbourne offers free education around local heritage and archaeology.

Its manager, Jonathan ‘Jo’ Seaman, said, “We will be using the funding for educational equipment, books, literature, portfolio folders and guides.

“We will also be purchasing recording equipment such as graphic pens, drawing boards, acetone, permatrace and paraloid. All of these items assist with the research and the recording of finds.”