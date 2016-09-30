PM’s kind words of support for Eastbourne DGH campaign

A campaign group set up to fight the downgrading of core services at the Eastbourne DGH and Conquest in Hastings has received a massive morale boost from Prime Minister Theresa May.

Speaking in the Commons, Mrs May said NHS plans should be “locally driven” and reflect the needs of the local population.

The Save the DGH campaign group says the words of the PM, who was born in Eastbourne, reflect everything it has been fighting for.

Group chair Liz Walke said she was delighted to hear the clear statement of intent from Mrs May.

“Not only did Theresa May sign our petition to bring back to Eastbourne consultant-led maternity, paediatrics and other core services, she has now stated clearly and unequivocally that NHS plans should be locally driven,” said Mrs Walke.

“The campaign group will now be demanding to know what East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust and other NHS organisations involved will be doing to make this happen.”

At Prime Minister’s Question Time on September 7, Mrs May said NHS plans should take into account the concerns and interests locally.

