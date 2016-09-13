Play toured village halls to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s

An Eastbourne based entertainments company toured its vintage style productions around village halls and community centres to raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Full Beam Productions put on 14 shows on 14 consecutive days.

The show, titled Miss V & The Beamers, featured modern songs, twisted into a vintage style, as well as classics from Connie Francis and Vera Lynn.

The cast of four, plus two crew members, travelled around pulling together communities to raise as much money as possible for the hospice.

Company manager Natalie Bradshaw said: “The aim by the end of 2017 is to have raised £10,000 for the hospice, and the aim for this show, was to kick start that fundraising with £2,000.

“When the tour finished, we announced to everybody how much we had raised - we had hit our target of £2,000.

“But then, just ten minutes after this was announced to all of our followers on Twitter and Facebook, the company received an email - an audience member that had seen the show, had decided to donate a further £2,000 - making our total £4,000!

The show was a huge success, but not without difficulties.

“Some communities didn’t seem interested, because we were a group of youngsters, and it wasn’t a simple “tea and cake” event (even though we provided juice), and a lot of people’s response was “I already do a lot for the hospice” and so they didn’t think they needed to attend.

“They really missed the point - this was something different, a new way of raising money that everybody could enjoy, which also made use of some often forgotten brilliant venues around East Sussex.

“We also found that people didn’t notice our posters, or our articles in various papers and magazines - we advertised everywhere, and yet some still suggested this wasn’t enough.

“It was a hard thing to work out, but we have a plan for our next show to make sure everybody notices.

“This said, those communities that did pull together were amazing - particularly Polegate - and we had some brilliant sell out shows.

“We were amazed by the amount raised We will also be hosting events to raise money for Cancer Research and Cystic Fibrosis in the coming year”

