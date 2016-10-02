PICTURES: Eastbourne Bonfire

The rain failed to dampen the flames yesterday evening as Eastbourne Bonfire Society put on yet another fantastic procession, bonfire and fireworks display.

The group started the festivites at The Crown and Anchor, where the first torch procession started at 7.30pm going east to Treasure Island before returning to the pub. The second procession then traveled west past the Bandstand and towards the bonfire on the beach. All of this was accompanied with fire juggling and circus performances and the night climaxed with the lighting of the bonfire and a fireworks display, not to mention a drum off on the beach.