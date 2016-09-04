Organist’s final summer show

A popular organist will be performing in Eastbourne for the last summer season after 35 years of entertaining the town at the Winter Garden.

John Mann’s 35th Summer Season closes at Eastbourne’s Winter Garden on September 22 at 2.30pm.

Brighton based John has been entertaining Eastbourne for an amazing 35 years.

As one of the UK’s finest organists and pianists, John has had an incredible 60-year career, sharing the stage with greats including Bob Monkhouse, Arthur Askey and Max Bygraves.

The format of the well-loved shows remains the same. John will introduce the songs with his own inimitable sense of humour and fun before his faultless presentation of a variety of songs from the 50s and 60s, along with some gentle humoured stand-up and musical impressions including Arthur Askey and his Bee Song.

Audiences are promised an afternoon of classic toe-tapping musical entertainment. The John Mann Music Show will be held in the Floral Hall at the Winter Garden.

John Mann said, “As this year (2016) is my 60th year in show business, we are holding a special event at Eastbourne in September to celebrate.

“This will follow my afternoon show at the Winter Garden on September 22 and will be a two course meal followed by more entertainment.”

Contact John Mann’s secretary Sarah for more details by emailing sarahjmas@hotmail.co.uk or calling 07907 528191.

• Tickets are now booking for the John Mann Christmas Special on December 15. Tickets cost £7 for the summer show and £10 for the December concert.

To book call the box office on 01323 412000 or online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.