Olympian opens Eastbourne school’s new equestrian centre

A girls school celebrated the opening of a new equestrian centre with an Olympian horseriding star.

Fresh from eventing at the Rio Olympics, Gemma Tattersall joined Moira House School to officially open the new centre and sand school at their Eastbourne campus on Saturday, September 24.

Opening of new equestrian centre at Moira House Girls School, Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-160925-234038008

A former pupil at the school, Gemma cut the ribbon to the stables, gave a dressage demonstration and let everyone pet her competition horse Quicklook.

The girls then treated spectators to a musical ride performance and demonstrated gymkhana games with their horses.

A school spokesperson said, “The facilities will provide exceptional enrichment opportunities for the girls to improve their riding skills at our Manège and study for a BTEC National Diploma in Stable Management.

“With immediate access from the school onto the South Downs National Park, girls can enjoy some of the most picturesque hacking in the local area, through Friston Forest to Jevington and across the Downs towards Birling Gap.

“The project represents a significant development by the school and is part of its long term commitment to support the talents of the students across the curriculum.”

Moira House Girls School is an independent day and boarding school for girls up to the age of 18 years. It was founded by Charles Ingham in Surrey in 1875, and moved to Eastbourne in 1887,

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner).

You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.