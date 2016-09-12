New Lions president roars in with a donation to St Wilfrid’s Hospice

For the next year, Geraldine Gurr is the new president of Hailsham Lions, replacing Keith Shonfeld, who will now, among other things, oversee the club’s fun day and dog show next year.

One of Geraldine Gurr’s first engagements was to present a cheque for £600 to St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne. The money was raised at the Club’s fundraising golf day held at the local Wellshurst Golf Club, where the tournament is held every year. Accepting the cheque from Geraldine, Christine Clark thanked the club. She said, “All our services are delivered free and our latest figures show that during 2015/16 we were able to care for over one thousand patients throughout our local area who are living with a terminal illness. It costs just over £11,800 per day to run St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the NHS fund only 25 per cent of this. Your donation will help us to continue to supply our services within our community, at a time when it is most needed.”

Hailsham Lions, formed in 1970, continues to support local causes and maintain its presence in the town, and can be contacted by email on info@hailshamlions.co.uk, 0845 833 9828 (local) or via their facebook page.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story New Lions president roars in with a donation to St Wilfrid’s Hospice Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...