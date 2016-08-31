New home for playground kit

Hailsham based charity, Computers for Charities, is currently recycling Hailsham Town Council’s redundant park play equipment to communities in other countries.

The charity says play equipment doesn’t exist in some communities, so on the August Bank Holiday weekend the charity volunteers drove a round trip of 2,500 miles to Northern Romania, supporting a village community project with this last load of equipment.

Chairman Simon Rooksby said, “We receive a variety of requests for support not just for computers for schools or hospitals, but a wide range of initiatives.

“As with this project to assist a community develop a play area for its children, which also coincided with Hailsham Town Councils upgrade of play equipment.

“When you encounter people with vision and wanting to make a difference, it’s difficult to say no.”

