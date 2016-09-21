New era dawns for Eastbourne school

Children in Eastbourne have been making themselves at home in new surroundings following completion of a major expansion project at a town school.

The new primary and pre-school building at The Cavendish School, in Eldon Road, opened its doors for the first time as the new academic year began.

The project was funded by East Sussex County Council and completed in partnership with the Cavendish School Academy Trust, creating an ‘all-through’ school and pre-school for children aged two to sixteen.

The project includes a new two-storey school building, complete with 14 classrooms, a hall and pre-school area, enlarged kitchen and dining room and enhanced sporting facilities, including a new 3G pitch.

Peter Marchant, head teacher, said, “We are delighted to move into the new primary phase and pre-school building, with first rate facilities which greatly add to our through-school ethos, providing opportunities for children in both phases and enabling a totally joined-up approach to students’ education.”

Jane Midwinter, head of the primary phase at Cavendish School, said, “We have recruited a creative and highly skilled team who are passionate about education, and benefit from the expert knowledge and resources of our secondary colleagues.

“I feel privileged to be leading this wonderful new environment and to be part of the Cavendish School. I’m delighted we are able to offer our community such a quality educational choice.”

Sixty children have started in the reception year along with the same number in year three – a ‘bulge’ year created to accommodate a high demand for places in that age group.

They join the 60 children who started in reception last year in temporary accommodation in part of the secondary school building, making a total of 180, which will rise to 420 primary pupils over the next few years.

The complex also includes a new pre-school with 38 full-time equivalent places for two, three and four-year-olds.

Cllr Nick Bennett, East Sussex County Council lead member for education and inclusion, special educational needs and disability, said, “We plan well in advance to ensure we can meet demand for school places based on changing population levels.

“This fantastic new building helps us to ensure every child is able to access a school place in their local area, and provides a bright, modern setting which offers the best possible environment in which to learn and play.”

