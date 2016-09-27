MP praises service that has saved the lives of millions

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield, herself an NHS nurse, has praised the excellent work carried out by the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) as the organisation celebrates 70 years since its formation.

The NBTS was first launched in 1946 (under the name the Blood Transfusion Service) ahead of the launch of the NHS which followed two years later in 1948. The two have worked hand in hand ever since to save millions of lives across Britain.

Supporting the “brilliant work” carried out by the NBTS during its 70-year history, the Lewes MP said, “Everybody is aware of the hugely important role that giving blood has played throughout our modern history.

“The NBTS has been crucial in delivering this vital service, working alongside the NHS to save thousands of lives each year.

“With more than 6,000 donations needed every day to treat patients across the country, and each donation of blood saving or improving the lives of up to three people, it is as vital as it has ever been that people join the blood donor register.”

To register, please visit the following link: https://www.blood.co.uk/the-donation-process/registering-online/ or speak with your local GP.

