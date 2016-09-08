Meads Village Picnic returns

The Friends of Meads Parks and Gardens will be hosting their annual Meads Village Picnic in Helen Garden this Sunday (September 11).

It starts at noon and visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch.

At 1.30pm Eastbourne’s Silver Band will perform and later on in the afternoon the talented R&B Trio Red Jackson will be playing .

There will be a puppet show for children, face painting and an entertainer performing magic tricks and balloon modelling throughout the afternoon.

The Meads Community Association and St John’s Bowling Club will be serving cream teas at 2pm and there will also be an opportunity to sample some wine and cheeses near the Petanque court.

This year’s fancy dress competition theme is mermaids and pirates with prizes for children, adults and canine companions.

