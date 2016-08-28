McDonald’s staff help spruce up pre-school playground

McDonald’s staff from Polegate have teamed up with Keep Britain Tidy to spruce up the Lower Willingdon Pre-school Nursery and Playgroup garden and playground.

The eight volunteers from McDonald’s painted the sheds, fence and the feature wooden boat in the playground.

This year marks the sixth year of McDonald’s and Keep Britain Tidy’s ongoing partnership to help combat litter. This event is just one of a number of McDonald’s clean-ups taking place across the UK as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s anti-littering campaign, Love Where You Live.

