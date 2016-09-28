Man wanted in connection with violent attack on woman in Eastbourne

Police are searching for Leon Stolton, who is wanted in connection with a violent assault in Eastbourne.

At about 7am on Thursday, September 15, officers were called to a report that a woman had been stabbed with a knife and repeatedly punched around the head in the street in Rotherfield Avenue.

The victim, a 37-year-old local woman, was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital, where she was treated for a wound to her upper right arm.

Police are seeking to trace Stolton, 35, of Rotherfield Avenue, Eastbourne, in connection with the incident.

He is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall, of muscular build, with cropped brown hair. He has a distinctive tattoo on his neck.

Anyone with any knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 197 of 15/09.

Alternatively, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.