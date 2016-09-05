Make sure of voting rights

All households in Wealden will soon be receiving their annual voters enquiry form which helps make sure the information held on the Electoral Register is up-to-date.

As well as this, the annual form helps to notify residents who are not registered so that they can take part in future elections and referendums.

With the East Sussex County Council elections taking place in May 2017, this is an opportunity for residents to make sure that when voting takes place their voice can be heard.

“Anyone who wants to vote must be registered,” said Charles Lant, electoral registration officer at Wealden District Council.

“To make sure you are able to have your say at any forthcoming elections, simply review your form when it arrives and respond as promptly as possible. You can do this in several ways:

• Online at www.householdresponse.com/wealden

• By returning the form using the reply-paid envelope provided.

• If all the details on the form are correct, you can phone 0800 197 9871 or you can text 80212.

“If anyone who is eligible to register is not listed on the form, they can add their name by going online to www.householdresponse.com/wealden and following the instructions. Or they can amend and post the form back in the envelope provided. An invitation to register will then be sent to each new person named on the form.”

Questions can be emailed to elections@wealden.gov.uk or phone 01892 602417.

