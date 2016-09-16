Major work underway at town’s park

Contractors have begun a major improvement scheme at an Eastbourne park to stop sewers flooding every year.

Southern Water contractors have been carrying out work at Seaside Recreation Ground.

The company is building storm tanks aimed at alleviating flooding in the area.

Historically there has been flooding at the corner of Gilbert Road and Seaside.

A spokesperson for Southern Water said, “Our work in the Seaside Recreation Ground is part of our planned works in the area to help reduce the risk of sewer flooding affecting a number of local properties.

“It will have the added benefit of protecting surrounding properties against overland flooding.

“We continue to liaise with customers and all those affected by the work to ensure they are kept up to date with progress and timescales.”

