Local garden to star on hit TV show

A multi-award winning Bishopstone garden will be on display on BBC2’s Gardener’s World on Friday, September 23.

Tune in to see Geoff Stonebanks’ beautiful Driftwood garden featuring on the popular television show from 8.30pm.

The man behind the blooming display, Geoff said he was in equal parts feeling terror and amazement about going on the show, and the build-up to the cameras arriving in his garden was pretty tense.

But when the day finally arrived it couldn’t have gone better.

“The weather was on our side and the entire day was the most amazing experience,” he said.

“The finished product, will, I’m sure, present a wonderful snapshot of me and my garden.”

Geoff had been preparing the garden all year to look nice for the show, which filmed at Driftwood on August 25.

But it had not all been plain sailing for the seaside-themed garden. The weather forecast for the weekend before filming was dreadful, with winds expected to reach speeds of 60mph.

“I was totally despairing, even more so when reality kicked in on the Saturday and the winds were the worst we had ever experienced at this time of year,” said Geoff.

“I just had to sit and see the garden being battered to death, there being absolutely nothing I could do.”

By the Monday the blooms were badly damaged and he had to cut many off, leaving little colour around.

Geoff was forced to go out and buy extra plants to inject some colour back into the weather-ravaged plot.

Luckily, by the time the film crews arrived, he had the garden looking perfectly presentable again.

Driftwood is open to the public and has been visited by more than 14,000 people, raising £76,144 for charity since its opening in 2009.

As well as starring on the show, it is shortlisted for Garden of the Year in Gardener’s World magazine in the small space category.

The garden, in Marine Drive, Bishopstone, is open from June through to early September each year, and Geoff even provides tea and cakes for visitors.

He also often hosts artists’ work amongst the spectacular flora.

For more information about Driftwood, visit www.driftwoodbysea.co.uk

