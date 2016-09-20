Live life in the fast lane of the information superhighway

Barclays Digital Eagles are swooping into The Royal Oak and Castle pub in Pevensey from September 27 to offer Wealden residents a free seven-week course in the benefits of using the internet as well as a chance to learn some basic online skills.

“After the tremendous success of the previous Digital Eagles courses in Wealden I’m delighted that they are returning to offer their advice and guidance from The Royal Oak and Castle in Pevensey,” said Cllr Roy Galley, Cabinet Member for Economic Development. “I encourage all Wealden residents who would benefit to come along to the course and develop and improve their computer skills.”

Licensee Debby Fitton said, “I’m pleased that The Royal Oak and Castle can host the Barclays Digital Eagles and offer something new to the local community. There will be free tea, coffee and cake on offer as well as our usual friendly welcome and atmosphere. We look forward to seeing some new faces there.”

The course will run every Tuesday from 9.30am-11amm from September 27.

The topics covered are:

Week 1 – Getting online and the benefits

Week 2 – Setting up an email address, internet security and registering for a Barclays Digital Driving Licence

Week 3 - Online shopping

Week 4 – Setting up Facebook and social media

Week 5 – Skype and keeping in touch

Week 6 – Search engines and entertainment

Week 7 – Overview of the last six weeks

The course is free of charge with no need to book. Everybody who wants to take part just needs to bring their own device - laptop, tablet, iPad, iPhone, android mobile phone – to the lessons.

Digital Eagles are specially trained Barclays staff who provide a wealth of technology related knowledge to customers and colleagues across the country.

The digital skills course is delivered as part of Wealden District Council’s Pub is The Hub scheme to support rural public houses in finding out how, by delivering or hosting services that the local community needs, they can bring

in extra customers and strengthen the role of the pub as the centre of rural communities. Any licensees and pub owners interesting in getting involved with the scheme, which is delivered in partnership with East Sussex County Council and the Pub is The Hub not-for-profit organisation, should visit www.pubisthehub.org.uk for more information.

