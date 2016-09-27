Lifeboat called to the rescue of lone sailor off Eastbourne

A lone sailor aboard a disabled yacht was rescued by Eastbourne Lifeboat on Monday evening.

He got into difficulties when his 10-metre yacht suffered an engine failure and was drifting helplessly in the wind and tide.

The yachtsman had set out earlier in the day with the intention of returning to his home port of Newhaven but the engine failure shortly after leaving Eastbourne forced a change of plan. With insufficient wind to make headway and having spent two hours attempting to rectify the engine problem, he called Dover Coastguard for assistance.

Eastbourne all-weather lifeboat launched shortly after 5pm and located the stricken yacht four miles south-west of Sovereign Harbour. A towline was rigged and the vessel was returned to the safety of the marina locks.

