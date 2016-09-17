Last chance to sign up for Sussex ride

Chestnut Tree children’s hospice is urging anybody considering taking part in the charity’s Chestnut Sussex 100 bike ride to sign up before registration closes on Tuesday September 20.

There are still plenty of spaces available and organisers are keen to get as many people taking to their pedals as possible and help raise vital funds for children with life-shortening conditions, and their families, across Sussex.

“We would love anybody who enjoys cycling to take on this fantastic challenge says Kerry O’Neill, event organiser,

“This year promises to be a fantastic event, with an exciting new route starting at Plumpton Racecourse in Lewes.

“We have riders of all ages and abilities; solo riders and teams that are cycling the distance of their choice – 32km, 66km or 103km. All have one thing in common - the desire to challenge themselves whilst raising funds for local children who are unlikely to see adulthood.”

The Chestnut Sussex 100 is now in its third year, and is taking place on Sunday September 25.

The riders will have the opportunity to take in the glorious Sussex countryside, passing through towns and villages including Lewes, Uckfield, Buckstead, Horam, Mayfield and Rotherfield.

Previous participants of the Chestnut Sussex 100 have described the event as “amazing” and “enjoyable”, with one rider saying: “the event has been organised brilliantly.

“The route was challenging but manageable and took in some really beautiful parts of the county.

“It was well sign-posted which made it really easy to navigate and everyone at the pit stops was fantastic.”

• Anybody who would like to take part in this year’s event can register at www.chestnut-tree-house.org.uk/sussex100.

Registration closes on Tuesday September 20 and costs £35, including feed stops, chip timing and on the day support.

