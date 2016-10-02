Kids can learn about water

Children in Sussex can learn about where their drinking water comes from and how to save it thanks to a series of talks from South East Water.

The Company’s World of Water (WOW) education programme provides talks aimed at eight to 11-year-olds and combines a number of National Curriculum topics including nature and the environment, science, rivers, planning and citizenship.

Pupils will learn about where their water comes from and how it’s treated, the importance of water for their health and how making small changes in the home and garden can save a significant amount of water. The company’s fun education booklet includes questions, stickers, tasks, competitions and the Every Drop Counts Pledge which gives pupils the chance to become a WOW Agent by receiving a certificate and badge.

Lee Dance, head of water resources and environmental, said, “Education is a priority for South East Water as we recognise the importance in sharing our knowledge of the world of water with our youngest customers. By combining topics we are able to get children excited about water and understanding the importance of saving water and being water efficient.”

Distribution technician Warren Fassenfelt said, “The talks are a fun and enthusiastic way to get children thinking about water, the part it plays in their daily life and how they can help others save water.”

To book a place email education@southeastwater.co.uk with your name, address and contact telephone number.

