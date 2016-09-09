Join volunteers for Autumn Beach Clean

The annual Autumn Beach Clean is back and Surfers Against Sewage are calling on the people of Eastbourne to sign up and help clear dangerous marine litter.

Surfers Against Sewage runs the scheme in association with The Crown Estate and the Greggs Foundation.

This is the sixth annual Autumn Beach Clean Series.

As summer draws to a close, Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) are calling for 200 people, community groups, schools and local businesses across the UK to run their own beach cleans during the week of the October 24 to 30.

Volunteers have the opportunity to protect their favourite beaches and to join a growing national movement calling for dramatic action to halt the marine litter crisis. Set to be the biggest Autumn Beach Clean Series ever, SAS expect more than 4,500 volunteers to join their local Lead Volunteer to sweep more than 15 tonnes of marine litter from 200 beaches across the UK coastline during that week next month.

More than 100 of last year’s Lead Volunteers have already registered their Autumn Beach Cleans, so participants be joining a highly experienced volunteer army. To register your beach clean, or for more information on what it takes to be a Lead Volunteers drop SAS a line at beachcleans@sas.org.uk or call 01872 553001.

SAS says Marine litter is perhaps the most significant threat to our oceans today. It is an environmental problem on a global scale and adversely impacts wildlife, the economy and human health.

Every stretch of coastline in every ocean is affected by marine litter, it is present through all layers of water, floating at the surface, suspended in the water column and of course, washed up on our beaches. There may be around 5.25 trillion macro and microplastic pieces floating in the open ocean - weighing up to 269,000 tonnes. Recent studies show that there are well over 3,000 items of litter per kilometre of UK beach.

Marine Litter is a man-made problem, yet has detrimental impact on the environment and the wildlife that encounters it. At least 267 different marine species have suffered as a consequence of contact with marine litter.

Dom Ferris, SAS’s projects manager, said, “Five incredible years of the Autumn Beach Clean Series has enabled almost 8,500 amazing volunteers to remove more than 25 tonnes of marine litter from 333 of our precious beaches, often braving extremely challenging weather. O

“ur incredible Lead Volunteers are the driving force behind this and we can’t wait to welcome even more of them to the SAS family in 2016.”

Gary Thompson, coastal manager from The Crown Estate, said, “We’re delighted to be supporting Surfers Against Sewage for another year to help protect and enhance our coastal environment, whilst also providing a great day out for people to support their favourite beaches.

Surfers Against Sewage added, “We are proud to be working with The Crown Estate for the 6th consecutive year as the Autumn Beach Clean Series plays a vital role in addressing this marine litter crisis by uniting and inspiring coastal communities to take action to protect their beaches. Although hugely inspiring, it’s now clear that the marine litter crisis cannot be solved by beach cleans alone.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.