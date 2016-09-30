International School Award for Ratton’s global studies

Ratton School has been reaccredited with the British Council’s prestigious International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

The International School Award is a badge of honour for schools that do outstanding work in international education, including partner schools overseas.

Fostering an international dimension in the curriculum is at the heart of the British Council’s work with schools, so that young people gain the cultural understanding and skills they need to live and work as global citizens.

Ratton’s international work includes the well-established European Day of Languages, hosting two Erasmus Polish teachers who have set up a link with the geography department, Skyping partner schools in Germany ,France, Kazakstan and Miami, visits by students and teachers from China and Holland and a response to the migrant crisis in Calais.

On hearing the news that Ratton School had received the award, Cathy Dean, international coordinator, said “We are delighted to have been reaccredited with the International School Award which recognizes all the hard work which has been done to bring the international dimension into the classroom and it has given our students an insight into different cultures and countries, preparing them for life in a global society and we will continue to develop the international dimension across the curriculum.”

John Rolfe, from the British Council, said, “The school’s fantastic international work has rightfully earned it this prestigious award.

“The International School Award is a great chance for schools to demonstrate the important work they’re doing to bring the world into their classrooms.

“Adding an international dimension to children’s education ensures that they are truly global citizens and helps prepare them for successful future careers in an increasingly global economy.”

The award is now available worldwide in countries such as India, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Lebanon, Cyprus and Pakistan as part of the British Council’s Connecting Classrooms programme. Around 5,000 International School Awards have been presented to successful schools in the UK since the scheme began in 1999. The award encourages schools to develop an international ethos.

