Illustrator’s campaign to save Beachy Head marine wildlife

A bestselling illustrator is campaigning to protect marine wildlife around Beachy Head.

Millie Marotta, a nature enthusiast known for her Amazon bestseller Animal Kingdom, is teaming up with The Marine Conservation Society (MCS) for a project called ‘colouring for marine conservation’.

The campaign aims to encourage people to recognise areas considered ‘national parks of the sea,’ including the important chalk reef in waters off Beachy Head, home to Ross coral and blue mussel beds.

The MCS is lobbying for these waters to become a Marine Protected Area, which would mean that the valuable sea life that calls it home is managed, maintained and conserved for the future.

The public can join in the project by signing the MCS petition and show some support by colouring and sharing Millie’s exclusive new hermit crab illustration on social media.

Millie said, “Here in the UK we have a very rich and diverse array of wildlife both in and around our seas and we must not take that for granted.

“With so many threats these days to our marine environment and its inhabitants I feel it’s important that we do whatever we can to protect these species and ensure the future health of our seas.

“The Marine Conservation Society’s campaign to create and manage more Marine Protected Areas in the UK means that more of our seas will have the protection needed for species to recover and thrive.

This is a hugely important campaign and one that I wholeheartedly support.”

To sign the petition visit www.mcsuk.org/colouring and to download Millie’s illustration go to www.pavilionbooks.com/helpthehermit or use the hashtag #helpthehermit on social media.

