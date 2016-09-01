Ice dancer Jayne to visit supermarket

Jayne Torvill will be visiting Sainsbury’s in Eastbourne Arndale Centre as it holds a launch event for its new charity of the year.

The events will take place on September 2 and 3, as the supermarket celebrates it year-long partnership with East Sussex Foster Care Association.

A range of activities have been planned.

Sainsbury’s staff will be having a second hand book sale and a bric a brac stall on Friday.

Followed by a visit from charity patron Jayne Torvill on the Saturday. There will also be a tombola with prizes donated by Middle Farm, Drusilla’s and David Lloyds.

A colouring competition is also taking place from now until close of trade on the September 4.

Entry is a £1 with winners getting two cinema tickets. Children can get pictures from the customer service desk.

Staff will also be dressing up as their favourite children’s character, with all monies raised going to the charity.

Susanne Beesley, chair of East Sussex Foster Care Association, said, “East Sussex Foster Care Association (ESFCA) are delighted to have been voted as Sainsbury’s Charity of the Year and have been impressed by the obvious enthusiasm of the staff team at Sainsbury’s.

“Our membership are eagerly looking forward to working alongside Sainsbury’s as a national company who are interested in the wellbeing of children and families in their local community.

“There are approximately 550 children in care in East Sussex at any one time, with ages ranging from birth to 18 years old.

“These children come into care for a number of complex reasons having experienced some form of trauma.

“Many children have suffered neglect or witnessed domestic violence. Other families may be struggling with the demands of parenting and with support some children are able to return home to their families.

“Foster carers are often involved in this process by supporting and working with birth families with guidance from the local authority.”

ESFCA is an independent charity run by foster carers, for foster carers and their families.

The charity was launched in 1993 by a group of foster carers and other interested parties in response to the needs of the children/young people in care across the county and the demands this places on their foster families. It believes that by offering support, guidance and education they can work together to build stronger communities and brighter futures for our young people.

