Hopes for clear skies to spot tonight’s spooky Harvest moon

Sussex stargazers are hoping for clear skies offering a view of tonight’s Harvest moon tonight (Friday September 16).

The forecast is for some gaps in the clouds with a dry night expected.

The Harvest moon is the name for the full moon that is closest to the autumn equinox.

It also coincides tonight with a penumbral eclipse - when the moon passes through the outer part of the earth’s shadow, creating a noticeable shady corner of the full moon and a spooky effect.

A Met Office spokesman said: “The full-looking bright moon will ascend over your eastern horizon no matter where you are around the time of sunset on the 16 September.

“During the middle of the night, it will climb to its highest point in the sky when it is opposite the sun.

“Gazers will be looking for clear, cloudless skies to have the best possible chance of seeing the Harvest Moon; ideally a location away from light pollution will be of benefit.“