Help cafe win competition

Amy’s Café in Seaside Road could soon be named Britain’s Best Cafe if customers get voting.

Café owner Amy Buckland is looking forward to the votes being counted at the end of October this year when 14 regional winners will be invited to a celebration lunch at London’s famous Chiswell Street Brewery to hear the national winner announced.

The winner and their guest could be jetting off for a fabulous 4 star holiday to New York City’s Manhattan Island, including a visit to the famous Ellen’s Stardust diner just off Times Square.

The SIG Roofing, which is running the competition , has a local branch in Eastbourne.

Simon Richards, branch manager, said, “We think our customers, roofers and local contractors, are the best people to judge what makes a great cafe but we want everyone to join in the fun – that’s why we’ve opened up the voting to the general public too.”

The local SIG Roofing branch will be promoting the local cafés, helping them in their bid to win the coveted title and the cafes will be displaying posters and voting forms – all ready to encourage their customers to cast their vote too.

Every vote counts and anyone who wants to support Amy’s Cafe can either visit the nearest SIG Roofing branch to vote or go online at www.britainsbestcafe.co.uk.

Customers can also expect flash mobs and celebrity appearances as cafes go all out to be crowned Britain’s Best Cafe and win the New York trip.

