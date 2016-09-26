Hastings cancer patients having to travel to Eastbourne for treatment

Cancer patients needing chemotherapy are having to travel almost 20 miles to Eastbourne for treatment.

The Judy Beard Day Unit at the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards is currently unavailable as it is having to be used for other patients.

One woman, who contacted us, said: “To cope with bed problems on Friday afternoon (September 23) the ward at the Conquest which administers chemotherapy was closed and moved to Eastborne DGH to its chemo unit.

“Cancer patients were informed by telephone that they had to travel, adding more stress at a stressful time.

“It is supposed to be a temporary measure but as this is only the start of the busy season how long is temporary before it becomes the norm?”

A spokesman for East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT) said: “On a temporary basis the Judy Beard Day Unit was being used over the weekend to accommodate patients requiring an overnight stay in hospital and there are currently some inpatients still on the unit.

“This has meant, from today (Monday, September 26), day patients normally seen on the unit are being treated in other parts of the hospital or in some cases at our other specialist cancer unit at Eastbourne DGH.

“We anticipate the day unit will resume normal activity in the next day so.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.