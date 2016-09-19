Hailsham’s festival hailed as a success

This year’s Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture has been well received by the public and hailed a success by the Town Mayor.

The 11-day festival attracted hundreds of visitors to the town for the varied programme of events.

It offered a rich mix of art exhibitions, live music, theatrical events, children’s workshops and historical art talks, spread throughout Hailsham and surrounding areas.

Regular festival updates, news and interviews were broadcast on Hailsham Festival FM, which also featured great music, lots of specialist shows and much participation from local people and organisations.

Hailsham Mayor Cllr Nigel Coltman said, “I’m delighted with how this year’s arts festival went. It turned out to be an outstanding 11 days and there seemed to be a lot of people attending the art trail workshops and exhibitions, as well as the various live entertainment events.

“I want to thank all the staff, volunteers and everybody else who was part of the festival’s planning and organisation from the outset.”

Deputy Mayor Cllr Amanda O’Rawe said, “Organisers wanted to ensure that the festival continues to be inclusive and open to all the family, and I think they achieved that very well indeed.

“Local artists and entertainers rose to the occasion full of new ideas this year and the level of support for what was a very diverse programme was simply outstanding.”

Entertainment this year included performances from three-piece rock band The Memphis Flyers, contemporary folk group Hatful of Rain, popular blues band Howlin’ Blues and the Pete Willson Promenade Orchestra, which provided the music entertainment for the festival’s opening event – Prom in the Pinetum.

The special 10th anniversary festival programme featured the biggest art trail yet with more than 20 venues participating and more than 100 local artists exhibiting, plus visiting artists from Hailsham’s twin town of Gournay-en-Bray in France.

Plans will start soon for the 11th Festival of Arts and Culture and feedback will be appreciated via the website which can be found at www.hailshamartsfestival.co.uk

