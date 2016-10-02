Hailsham rehab team shortlisted

Hailsham Leisure Centre has been shortlisted for the Best Rehabilitation Facility of the Year category in the 2016 National Fitness Awards.

Winner of the award in 2015, Hailsham Leisure Centre was one of the first to offer a GP Referral service back in 1991 and 25 years on, its industry-leading rehab work is still going strong, which has led to it being shortlisted yet again for this national award.

In the first six months of 2016, Hailsham Leisure Centre doubled its intake on the GP Referral programme with 1,156 exercise sessions being completed in the gym alone. Each week the rehab team sees over 300 people aged 13 to 99 and so far this year they have had a total of 3,978 participants in their classes, for a range of conditions including heart disease, stroke, Parkinson’s disease and cancer.

Its courses are run by specially trained instructors who hold condition-specific qualifications and many courses are run in partnership with leading charities including The Stroke Association and Macmillan Cancer Support. Hailsham Leisure Centre was also the first provider in the country to implement the first Macmillan Cancer Rehab Exercise Course in 2013.

Nicole White, Freedom Leisure centre manager, said, “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious industry award again and are excitedly waiting the attendance of judges on the September 30.

“Rehabilitation is a key area for the fitness industry and this award is hotly contested but we are really hoping to hold onto the title as we work really hard to provide an outstanding and industry-leading service.”

Winners will be announced on December 2 in Leicester.

Visit www.freedom-leisure.co.uk for more information or call the centre on 01323 846755.

