Hailsham firm’s role in blockbuster movie

Hailsham-based Westways Vending is often asked to supply vending machines for special events and promotions.

Recently these requests have included a drinks vending machine for the launch of a new canned beer, and a snack vending machine for a romantic comedy film set in an office.

So when the company was approached about helping out on another film set, staff took it in their stride.

Little did they know that they were about to be part of the blockbuster of the year!

Their engineer had the task of delivering the snack vending machine to the film studios. On arrival he was shown where it was to be installed.

Imagine the excitement back at headquarters when he phoned to say he was on the film set of Bridget Jones’s Baby.

Disconcertingly, he also told colleagues that they were sworn to secrecy until the launch.

All this happened back in November last year, and they have been anxiously waiting to see whether their machine made it into the film, or was left on the cutting room floor. They knew that it was located in the waiting room at the maternity unit, and it was a brilliant moment when it was spotted in one of the Facebook trailers.

The whole team at Westways Vending will be attending when the film launches on Friday, September 16.

For more information about Westways’ services, please visit their website www.westwaysvending.co.uk

