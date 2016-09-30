Grants given to 28 good causes at Community Chest Awards 2016

More than £26,000 was given to the region’s charities and community groups at the Hall and Woodhouse Community Chest Awards on Friday night (September 30).

The awards, of between £300 and £3,000, are given annually to voluntary or community organisations that are based in or operate in Hall and Woodhouse’s trading areas.

The Eastern Area grants were announced and presented in an awards evening at the Black Swan in Pease Pottage.

Awards were given to:

A Band of Brothers - £2000

Ansty Village Hall Trust - £450

Bells Yew Green Cricket Club - £500

Blueprint 22 - £1500

Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans - £1000

Burgess Hill Youth - £500

Chalk Farm Learning Disability Centre - £2500

CAMHSF - £500

Court Meadow Group RDA - £1500

Crawley Community Youth Service - £1000

Embrace East Sussex - £300

The Friends of Ingfield - £750

The Hangleton and Knoll Project - £800

Home-Start CHAMS - £1000

Horsham Matters - £1000

Ifield Cricket Club - £1000

Kangaroos Mid Sussex - £1175

Off The Fence Trust - £750

Pagham Cricket Club - £500

PACSO - £600

People Matter - £1400

Pippa’s Group - £504

Rainbow Pre-School - £250

Southwick Cricket Club - £1000

The Springboard Project - £1500

St Joseph’s Specialist School & College - £500

Sunbeam Club - £350

Sussex Search and Rescue - £2000

The judges, from Hall and Woodhouse, and from local partners Sussex Newspapers, Spirit FM and the Sussex Community Foundation, worked through nearly 300 applications before making their decisions.

They were looking for groups which fulfilled a real need, had made efforts to raise money for themselves, and would genuinely benefit from a grant.

