Golf day was a success for the Hailsham Pavilion

Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS) held its annual charity golf day on Friday September 2, at Willingdon Golf Course.

The course was ina beautiful condition and 18 teams teed off from 8.30 am onwards, many having enjoyed a hearty cooked breakfast provided by the Willingdon Golf Club caterers.

This year participating golfers were challenged to ‘Beat The Pro’ on hole seven by getting their shot onto the green nearer to the pin than professional, James Doswell.

This challenge raised £270 and HOPS are grateful to James for his cheerful organisation.

During the afternoon rain showers dampened some of the later golfers but not their spirits, and everyone enjoyed refreshments at the ‘19th hole’.

The winning team of Mark Bennett, Derek Kirkman, Alan Huggett and Bob Brown were presented with vouchers to spend in the Willingdon Golf Shop.

The day raised £1,985 for HOPS which supports The Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham’s local cinema and live arts venue.

HOPS would like to thank all those who supported the event and donated raffle prizes, including Stone Cross Nurseries and SLS Fabrications. We would also like to thank Willingdon Golf Club for making us so welcome and putting on a great fundraising day for HOPS.

• For more information about Hailsham Old Pavilion and the film screenings, shows and events the venue holds, visit the website at (www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk

