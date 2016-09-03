Golf day MP starts event for Relate charity

MP Caroline Ansell officially started off Relate’s recent annual charity golf day at Eastbourne Downs Golf Club.

“Once again it was magnificently supported by local businesses and run with huge energy by Jackie Florey and her team,” said Caroline.

“Relate does such wonderful work locally - and on a national level in Parliament - and these vital funds will make a real difference to many people’s lives.”

• For more information about Relate and the work the charity does in helping people with relationship issues, visit the charity’s website at https://www.relate.org.uk/ or call 0300 100 1234.

PICTURED: Caroline Ansell starts off the golf day with a blast

