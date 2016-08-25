GCSES: Eastbourne College jumping for joy after top exam results

Pupils and staff at Eastbourne College are celebrating a superb batch of GCSE results this year.

More than 98 per cent of this year’s 121 Year 11 pupils achieved five or more A*-C grades, with 27 per cent of all grades at A* – and an overall pass rate of 100 per cent.

Seventy-four of the year group notched up five or more A* or A grades. Strength in science is clearly shown by the percentages of A*/A in those subjects: Biology 87 per cent, Chemistry 93 per cent, Physics 83 per cent.

Humanities saw 84 per cent A*/A in art and 44 pupils achieving the top grade (A*) in English Literature.

Eleven pupils achieved at least 8A*s, with top pupil Hugo Najbor gaining 12A* and one B.

Euan McGreevy gained 11A* and 1A, followed by Dasha Konovalova (10A*, 2A) and Rosie Kremer (10A*, 1A) Close behind were Nuriya Powell (9A*, 2A), Madeleine Taylor (9A*, 1B), Elias Brown (8A*, 4A), Indy Wood (8A*, 3A), Martin Chow (8A*, 2A, 1C), Max Al-Hasso (8A*, 1A, 2B) and Claudia Grace (8A*, 1A, 2B).

Eighteen of the nineteen Year 10 pupils who sat their maths IGCSE a year early achieved an A* grade.

Newly-appointed headmaster Tom Lawson said, “These excellent GCSE results are a credit to the hard work of the pupils and their teachers who have given them the individualised support to achieve their aspirations.

“Statistics cannot do justice to the way that pupils have exceeded expectations across the ability range and many proud parents will know that their child has a set of grades that do them credit.

The high number of pupils with a string of A*/As testifies to the stretch we can offer the most academic pupils and they will continue to be challenged with the opportunity of specialised support in scholarship groups and the extended project qualification.

“Anyone who employs young people knows that exam grades are one thing; the ability to work hard, make teams work, show integrity, courtesy and kindness to all are another thing altogether.

“As well as doing all we can to ensure that our girls and boys perform well in public exams, we work hard to develop young people who will live fulfilled and successful adult lives. We achieve this by means of a full co-curricular programme and a strong pastoral system that places an emphasis on values and developing character.”

