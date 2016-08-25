GCSE RESULTS: Eastbourne students celebrate with top grades

Students and teachers across Eastbourne celebrated another year of top GCSE results today (Thursday, August 25).

At Moira House, 84 per cent of students gained five A* to Cs.

Moira House students with their GCSE results

Sabrina Heaton and Elliana Manville achieved 11 and 10 A/A* grades respectively.

James Sheridan, principal, said, “This is yet another excellent set of results. The girls have worked so hard to achieve this. It shows if you enjoy your school life you can do great things. I am very proud of all of them.”

The Eastbourne Academy saw a 20 per cent rise in those getting five A*-C GCSE grades including English and maths.

Exceptional performance was recorded by students Hannah Dadd, Abi Edwards, Ciaran Peacock, Roberta Haasner, Zoe Schuessler, Maddison Hayler, academy head boy Aayush Mahat, Diogo Nascimento, Chhayal Patel and Joanne Williams.

At Causeway 55 per cent of students achieved A* to C in maths, 59 per cent in English, history and Spanish, 81 per cent in geography and 92 per cent in art.

Gene Payne, headteacher said, “These are a very pleasing set of results.

“We have significant numbers of students who have made exceptional achievements with, once again, students gaining the grades to take up prestigious scholarships. Our students have worked hard and should feel very proud.

“Particular congratulations should go to those who each gained an impressive number of A*/A grades: Emily Ranger (8), Isobel Heath (7), Samuel Rickard (6), Lucia Bilal (5), Elliott Stiles (5), Sandra Trajdos (5), Samantha Akerman (4), Teagan Jackson (4), and Caitlin Walsh (4).”

Cavendish School saw 70 per cent of students achieve A*-C in both English and maths, an 11 per cent improvement on last year.

Peter Marchant, headteacher, said, “We are extremely proud of the achievements of all our year 11 students. Our results reflect the hard work and commitment of students and staff in all subjects.

“Special congratulations should go to Cameron Wright, Jaya Sepion-Earp, Luke James, Leonor Capelier and Jessica Baldock, who achieved 10 A and A* grades. There were also a number of students who made significant progress in their five years at Cavendish School, and special mention should go to Adam Samelak, Will Stevens, Amid Haydari and Vignesh Rajendran Pillai.”

Ratton School headteacher, Huxley Knox-Macaulay, was delighted with the school’s GCSE results at Ratton for both the old GCSE measure of 66 per cent 5A*-C including English and maths, and also for the new GCSE measure with 69 per cent of students achieving an A*-C grade in both English and maths.

He said, ”We have made tremendous progress this year and these results are a testament to the hard work and commitment of our students and dedicated staff combined with the support of parents/carers.

“Forty-nine students achieved at least five A and A* grades. The following students achieved a large number of A/A* grades including Fraser Hicks (10), Lauren Hunnisett (10), Eliana Longo-Collins (10), Poppy Richardson (10), Frances Thomas-Barrell (10), Biddy Whittaker (10). There were also many other notable successes where our students made significant progress over their time with us.”

St Catherine’s College saw record numbers scoring the highest grades, with 30 pupils achieving five or more A* and As.

Alex Hilton gained 15 A*/A grades and Heather Fitchett, Henry Cox, Yassine Rachid, Chloe Chatenoud, Ernest Golubovas, Harriet Willmoth and Jessica Wood achieved 10 or more A* and A grades.

Willingdon Community School saw 96 per cent of its students passing five or more GCSEs including English and maths. Ian Jungius, headteacher, said, “We are delighted with yet another set of GCSE results.

“More than a quarter of students passed with three or more A*/A grades and a fifth achieved the full English Baccalaureate.”

Students who achieved the very highest grades include Connie Breach, Jack Pye, Olivia Langford, Max Smith, Emily Hughes and Erin McKee who all gained 10 or more A*/A grades and Katinka Morris who achieved 11 A*s.

Hailsham Community College this year saw a rise in the number of pupils scoring top grades.

Phil Matthews, principal, said, “I would like to congratulate all the students on their excellent results this year and I am delighted to announce our best ever GCSE performance with significant improvements both in terms of attainment and progress.

“We have seen an eight per cent improvement in the number of students achieving five A*-C grades including English and maths and an 11 per cent improvement in the number of students achieving the new ‘Basics’ measure.

“In particular we wish to commend the following students for their outstanding performance: Oliver Thomas (9A*/As), Kirsty Giles (8A*/As), Jordan Raine (8A*/As), Brandon Morley (7A*/As), Elizabeth Stephens (6A*/As), Amy Trott (6A*/As), Kieran Gurr (5A*/As), Rebecca McBurney (5A*/As), Zoe Miles (5A*/As) and Ben Woodhams (5A*/As). Once again, this is a terrific testament to the support provided by staff and parents this year. Most of all, however, it reflects the commitment, dedication and hard work of our year 11 students. We wish them every success in the future.”

