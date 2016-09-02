Garden dinner raises £1,000

Seven youngsters have put on a charity garden dinner.

Photographed above, the seven children, aged between 7 and 17, hosted a garden dinner.

They invited friend and family to the event.

The children were proud to raise more than £1,040 for two different charities.

They catered for 65 family and friends who braved the winds and cold and sat at tables in the garden. The children served a three course meal. All donations raised are to be split between two different local charities, The Ben McNicol Trust and St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

The Ben McNicol Trust was set up in memory of Ben McNicol, a child who died from a brain tumour. and aims to make life easier for children and their families going through a similar experience.

