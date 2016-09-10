Hundreds flocked to Shinewater Park for the annual Fun Day on Saturday.

Families enjoyed all the usual fun of the fairground, fishing, and the Junior Parkrun.

The crowds were entertained all afternoon by live bands which included Grace and Danger, Food for Thought, Swoove, South Rhythm Trio and Tom Cole Experience, as well as the Stix Drummers and the Cherry Dancers and Shining Stars Dance Academy.

The Novelty Dog Show was judged by Julie Honeyball.

Alan Shuttleworth, who is on the organising committee, said, “The atmosphere was brilliant and there was lots to do for all ages.

“We are very lucky to have a small band of volunteer helpers who put the Fun Day together.

“We are also very grateful to all those who came along to entertain and to those who acted as stewards.”

The event was supported by Langney Shopping Centre as well as Trident Properties, with equipment from Eastbourne Borough Council.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Fun for all in Shinewater Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...