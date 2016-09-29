Free pet checks for local dogs

Leading vet charity, PDSA, will be returning to Eastbourne with its national pet wellbeing tour next month, offering free health MOTs for local dogs.

The charity’s PetCheck vehicle visited a number of locations in the area earlier this year, and is now returning to offer further expert pet care advice, free health checks and reduced cost microchipping.

Events will be held at Western Lawns, King Edwards Parade, on October 11 from 10am to 5pm.

On October 12 between 10am and 5pm they will be at Seaside Recreational Area, Whitley Road.

The van will pull up to Holly Place, Wilingdon Trees on October 13 between 10am and 5pm, then at Shinewater Park, Larkspur Drive on October 14 from 9am to 4pm.

Appointments must be booked in advance by calling 0800 917 2509. On board, PDSA vet nurse Melissa Teatum will check dogs’ eyes, ears, weight and general condition as well as running through PDSA’s PetWise MOT, which assesses each of the five welfare needs.

Additional services including nail clipping and ear cleaning are also available free of charge although donations are welcome.

Microchipping, which became mandatory for dogs from 6 April 2016, is available for a small cost.

Vet Nurse Melissa said, “I met so many lovely dogs and their humans last time I was here. I’m really looking forward to seeing them again and meeting even more local pooches.

“These events are open to everyone but I’d encourage anyone who attended our previous events to come along. I’d love to see how people are getting on with our personalised action plans. We want to keep tails wagging in Eastbourne.”

PDSA believes all pets deserve to live a happy and healthy life. By offering free, friendly advice and support, the charity aims to help owners to make small changes that can often make a big difference to their wellbeing.

PDSA is on a mission to improve the life of all pets through preventing suffering, treating sick and injured pets, and helping to educate pet owners about the welfare needs of pets.

More information about the PetCheck tour is available at www.pdsa.org.uk/petcheck.