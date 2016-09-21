Former newspaper editor opts for communal living

A former editor of the Bexhill Observer has spoken about her decision to move into a large house in Seaford with two other women in their retirement.

Andrea Hargreaves, 70, is living with friends Sally-Mae Joseph, 65, and Lyn Sands, 66, in a modern set-up that brings to mind student living.

The three women sold their houses and moved into a four-bedroom property with their own en-suites and shared living areas.

In a piece for The Guardian newspaper, Andrea wrote, “after seven years of widowhood, I sometimes felt very lonely.

“Never mind when things go badly, it’s just as deflating to have no one to tell about the good times when you open your front door to an empty house. And we’ll be there to look after each other.”

The housemates are currently investing their love of gardening into digging raised beds, and artist Sally-Mae is converting a garage into a studio.

Andrea’s advice to anyone thinking of doing the same is to spend time discussing house rules beforehand, find a good lawyer to deal with the legal side and, finally, to laugh a lot.

Although she initially had reservations about the unorthodox idea, she said, “In the end, my fancy for adventure overcame my misgivings.”

Read the article online at www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2016/sep/17/old-friends-new-way-of-life-why-we-bought-a-house-and-moved-in-together

