Food donation to launch at Tesco

Charities are set to benefit from unsold food from Tesco.

The Hampden Park store will be donating its surplus food to Families for Autism, Community Stuff and Eastbourne and Wealden YMCA.

As part of its ongoing pledge to cut food waste, Tesco’s Community Food Connection programme, with FareShare FoodCloud, recruits and supports charities and community groups, linking them to Tesco stores via an innovative app that allows store teams to alert them to surplus unsold food items available at the end of each day.

The unsold food is free and includes fresh produce, such as fruit, vegetables and bakery products. Chilled products like meat, dairy and ready meals are also offered.

There have been around 1,000,000 meals donated to people in need via Community Food Connection to date, following a successful pilot in 14 stores last year and a national rollout from March this year, that has seen more than 2,220 charities sign up to the scheme so far.

FareShare FoodCloud is the result of a unique three-way partnership bringing the charity, social enterprise and commercial sectors together.

Rifka Chakkalakal from Tesco said, “No food that can be eaten should go to waste.

“We’re really excited to start working on this initiative to ensure that any unsold food we have is made use of.

“We are looking forward to forging strong links with local charities and community groups.”

