Flash, bang, wallop what a picture ...

This striking image depicts a small frog walking over another - and is aptly titled ‘Excuse Me’.

It gained top marks for Liz Seeber in the Advanced League of Seaford Photographic Society.

The first round of the society’s Print League was judged by Jack Taylor, of Eastbourne.

In the Standard Division, James Lashford swept the board with both his prints scoring 20 points (the maximum). He entered two very different images - ‘Flying Grace’ being a super shot of a bird in flight, whilst ‘Boneheads’ is a still life (!) of enhanced skulls.

Joining Liz on 20 points in the Advanced League was Carol Adam with ‘The Monk and the Kitten’.

These top shots show the width of photography being shown at the society at present. Heather Roberts said, “There is so much to do with a camera that really the world is your oyster if you get out there and look.”

The pictures are available to view on the website www.seafordps.org.uk

