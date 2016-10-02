Firefighters battle village blaze

Six fire crews were called to tackle a blaze at a property in Lower Dicker last night (Saturday October 1).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service attended the fire in Camberlot Road, Lower Dicker, at about 10.20pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said the blaze was in an out-building and a garage adjacent to the property.

Crews from Hailsham, Herstmonceux, Pevensey, Heathfield and two from Eastbourne attended. The Incident Command Unit from Lewes was also called as well as the water bowser and support from Uckfield and three officers.

Three water jets were used to extinguish the flames along with firefighting foam, a light portable pump and breathing apparatus.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Crews have returned to the property this morning and will carry out an investigation into the cause throughout the day.

“It may take some time to establish the cause of the fire,” a spokesman added.

