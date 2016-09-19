Fire crews called out to arson attack

Eastbourne firefighters were called out to a blaze started deliberately on Sunday September 18.

A bin was on fire at Shinewater Park, Milfoil Drive, around 8.44pm.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said, “The fire was caused deliberately.”

