Fair raises thousands for Friends of Devonshire Park Theatre

The Friends of Devonshire Park Theatre have announced £3,000 was raised at its annual summer fete on the Western Lawns, despite gale force winds on the day.

The bad weather did not deter the stalwarts of the Friends of the Devonshire Park Theatre from their annual fundraiser.

The event was opened by the Mayor of Eastbourne, Councillor Pat Hearn, who entered into the true spirit of the occasion by visiting nearly all the stalls and trying her luck on the many raffles and games. She also enjoyed a glass of Pimms.

Although the weather may have kept away the crowds – and the high winds certainly brought their challenges – stallholders and visitors battled the elements with a surprisingly pleasing result of around £3,000 raised.

The Friends’ chairman, Lesley Raven, and her organising committee were particularly grateful to the many entertainers who carried on despite the weather.

The Stix Drummers, the girls and boys from Shining Stars Dance Academy, Black Strap Molasses, The Easy Beat Orchestra and Sam Hughes with his tribute to Elton John all performed at the event.

It is an exciting time for the Devonshire Park Theatre – with the massive project of renovation and restoration of the exterior of the theatre nearing its completion. Funds raised by The Friends at this fête will be put towards the money they have already pledged for the redecoration of the foyer.

Now, with a water-tight and structurally sound theatre, the friends hope to see many more improvements.

