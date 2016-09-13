Eastbourne traders fear parking changes could be dangerous

Traders in Crown Street, Eastbourne, are concerned upcoming changes to parking enforcement will lead to accidents.

While shoppers and shop owners have been able to park on the busy road for years without being fined, recently warning notices have been displayed saying the double yellow lines will soon be enforced and they must therefore move their vehicles or be charged.

The narrow road, situated beside the A2270, gets a lot of traffic, including large vehicles passing through at high speeds.

Brian Shire, 76, of Shine’s Antiques & Collectables, believes the absence of cars parked on the road will mean cars driving through will speed up.

The trader, who has worked on the street for 16 years, said, “Sooner or later there’s going to be an accident. Who’s going to accept responsibility for the first accident or death?

“There has never been an accident on this road that I know of, so it’s not about safety, it’s about council revenue.”

Traders like Mr Shire use the road outside their shops to load and unload deliveries and in the past customers have parked along it.

Timothy Partridge, of Crown Antiques, believes there will be accidents around the tight bend at the end of the road.

He thinks there should be a one-way traffic system put in place.

However, And... cafe owner Jane Lyster thinks there should be no parking on the street, with vehicles only allowed to drive down to deliver goods.

“The speed limit should be reduced to 20mph, it should maybe even be pedestrianised,” she said.

An East Sussex County Council Spokesperson said, “Due to an issue with the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) we have not been enforcing parking in this section of road for some time.

“This issue has now been resolved and we have begun enforcing parking restrictions again. For the first few weeks we have issued warning notices, rather than penalty charge notices (PCNs), but we will be issuing PCNs to any vehicles parked on the yellow lines from now on.

“However, regardless of the status of the TRO or the condition of the lines, motorists should not park in any areas where there are double yellow lines, which are in places where parking would cause danger, obstruction or hinder traffic flow.”

