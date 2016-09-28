Eastbourne teen’s hopes for Tokyo 2020

A 16-year-old disabled athlete who won silver at the 2016 School Games is now ranked fourth in the country in his category.

Runner Jahziah Williams, of Stone Cross, represented the South East at the games in Loughborough, where he smashed his personal best by completing the T37 200m in 26.85 seconds.

Williams suffered from brain damage after being involved in a car accident at just three weeks old. This left him with learning difficulties and visual impairments in both eyes.

His mother Selina said, “I’m extremely proud of him. He’s a champion.

“He’s always loved running, I remember him running along the beach when he was a child,”

Her dream is to see her son become a Paralympian, and she says the British Paralympics team have their eyes on him.

Jahziah’s coach, Barry Morris, has been training him at Eastbourne Rovers Athletics Club since February.

He said, “Jahziah is a joy to coach and mixes well with and happily trains with the able-bodied athletes in my squad.

“We are now considering training him for 400 metres in the future and – who knows – maybe Tokyo 2020.”

This winter Jahziah will keep up training regularly, but it seems whatever happens he has a bright future ahead.