Eastbourne teacher jailed for raping a girl

A teacher at an Eastbourne school who raped a young girl has been sent to prison for 10 years.

Subir Chakravarty, 38, now unemployed and of Kenneth Road, Chadwell Heath, Essex, was sentenced at Hove Crown Court today (Monday, September 5), having been found guilty on July 29 after a five-day trial at the same court.

He was convicted of twice raping the girl at an address where he used to live in Eastbourne, on March 28 2014.

The prosecution followed an investigation by East Sussex child protection detectives. Chakravarty worked as a teacher at Ratton School at the time of the offences.

Sussex Police Detective Constable James Hookway said, “This man denied throughout the investigation and trial that he committed any offences, and the victim was very brave in giving evidence against him, having previously summoned up the courage to report what had happened.

“She should also be commended in remaining patient and putting her faith in the justice system, waiting two years for this matter to come to trial.”

Chakravarty had served notice of resignation at the school before this incident happened and left a few days later. By the time this was first reported, he had taken up a teaching post at a school in East London. However, the school dismissed him when this matter became known.

